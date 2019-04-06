Jonas Brothers Champs Reunion Costs Half As Much As 2008 BJC Performance

State College bars don’t usually charge a $10 cover, but the Jonas Brothers don’t usually perform at State College bars…

Nick, Joe, and Kevin (and their wives) took downtown State College by storm Friday night with a surprise performance at Champs downtown.

It’s probably the cheapest Jonas Brothers concert you’ll ever see live…even though it was only a handful of songs.

When Jonas Brothers performed at the Bryce Jordan Center during their heyday in 2008, tickets cost $20 for students thanks to a subsidy from student fee dollars. Regular tickets started at $27.50.

“It’s the hottest tour and the hottest guys,” then-BJC sales and marketing director Bernie Punt told the Daily Collegian at the time. “They’re the biggest thing you can have in the country right now.”



Getting to see the Jonas Brothers in a reunion jam at Champs? $10

Getting to see the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato fresh off their Camp Rock fame? $20

Getting to see the band you’ve been in love with since middle school perform in your college town? Priceless.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.