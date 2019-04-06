Matt Millen To Make Return To The Booth At 2019 Blue-White Game
Matt Millen will return to the Big Ten Network’s broadcast booth on Saturday, April 13 for Penn State’s Blue-White Game.
It will be Millen’s first time calling a game since he stepped down from his post in October 2018 to focus on his health. The all-time great Nittany Lion linebacker was diagnosed with AL Amyloidosis in the summer of 2017. The rare disease causes the body to produce an abnormal amount of protein that can attack the heart, making it difficult to pump blood throughout the body.
ESPN aired an E:60 feature chronicling Millen’s battle with the disease last month. The special covered much of his experience after his diagnosis, when he spent 84 days of treatment at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and received a bleak warning from doctors that he was facing death if he didn’t receive a heart transplant soon.
On the night of December 23, 2018, Millen was told he would be getting a new heart. He entered the operating room later that night and came out on Christmas Eve with a successful transplant and a perfectly-matched donor heart.
Millen has spent the last four months recovering from surgery and enjoying time at home with his family, but he’s clearly ready to get back to the place where he became an All-American and helped to cement Penn State’s legacy as “Linebacker U.”
The Blue-White game will air on tape delay on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Millen will be the color commentator alongside Lisa Byington, who will serve on play-by-play duties.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert
From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to their short set at Champs on Friday.
James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’
The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.
Send this to a friend
Comments