Matt Millen To Make Return To The Booth At 2019 Blue-White Game

Matt Millen will return to the Big Ten Network’s broadcast booth on Saturday, April 13 for Penn State’s Blue-White Game.

It will be Millen’s first time calling a game since he stepped down from his post in October 2018 to focus on his health. The all-time great Nittany Lion linebacker was diagnosed with AL Amyloidosis in the summer of 2017. The rare disease causes the body to produce an abnormal amount of protein that can attack the heart, making it difficult to pump blood throughout the body.

ESPN aired an E:60 feature chronicling Millen’s battle with the disease last month. The special covered much of his experience after his diagnosis, when he spent 84 days of treatment at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and received a bleak warning from doctors that he was facing death if he didn’t receive a heart transplant soon.

On the night of December 23, 2018, Millen was told he would be getting a new heart. He entered the operating room later that night and came out on Christmas Eve with a successful transplant and a perfectly-matched donor heart.

Millen has spent the last four months recovering from surgery and enjoying time at home with his family, but he’s clearly ready to get back to the place where he became an All-American and helped to cement Penn State’s legacy as “Linebacker U.”

The Blue-White game will air on tape delay on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Millen will be the color commentator alongside Lisa Byington, who will serve on play-by-play duties.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]