More Than 150 Candidates On Ballots For Tuesday’s Elections In Centre County

Voters will head to the polls across Pennsylvania on Tuesday to cast ballots in the municipal primary election.

Some voters in Centre County and elsewhere will also be able to choose who will be the next U.S. representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

The special election for the U.S. House seat vacated in January by former Rep. Tom Marino is open to all registered voters within the district — not just Democrats and Republicans as is the case with the closed primaries being held the same day.

Centre County Democrat Marc Friedenberg faces Snyder County Republican state Rep. Fred Keller in the special election, with the winner going on to serve the remainder of Marino’s term through January 2021. In Centre County, the 12th District includes Ferguson Township, State College, Harris Township, College Township, part of Halfmoon Township and the Penns Valley Area.

For the primary election, a total of 147 candidates will be on ballots for county and municipal offices in Centre County.

In district judge and school board races, 31 candidates are cross-filed on Democratic and Republican ballots. In addition to cross-filed candidates, 47 Democrats and 70 Republicans will be on ballots.

At the county government level, all three commissioners positions are up for re-election this year. Democratic incumbents Mark Higgins and Michael Pipe are seeking re-election and are unopposed in the primary.

On the Republican side, incumbent Steve Dershem also is running for re-election and is joined on the GOP ticket by five others. The other Republican candidates in the field include former commissioners Chris Exarchos and Vicki Wedler; Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano Jr.; Penn State student and Marion Township Supervisor Tanner Day; and Halfmoon Township resident Joe Soloski, who is also running for county treasurer.

Among county row offices, Soloski is on the Republican ballot for treasurer with W. Blaine Thomas. Colleen Kennedy is the only Democratic candidate for treasurer. They will be looking to succeed Richard Fornicola, who is not seeking re-election.

All other county row offices will have unopposed candidates in the primary.

The three district judge positions up for election this year also are uncontested. Kelley Gillette-Walker is seeking re-election for District 49-3-02, which serves the Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Valley areas. Steven Lachman is running for a second term in District 49-3-05, which serves northern and western State College and a portion of downtown. Current State College Mayor Don Hahn is running to succeed the retiring Carmine Prestia in District 49-1-01, which serves portions of downtown State College and the Penn State campus.

In State College, four borough council seats are up for election and at least one new member will be elected, as incumbent Cathy Dauler will reach the term limit at the end of this year. Three Democratic incumbents — Jesse Barlow, Janet Engeman and David Brown — are running for re-election. Also on the Democratic primary ballot are former borough manager Peter Marshall; Penn State sophomore and University Park Undergraduate Association liaison to borough council Tom Dougherty; Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences assistant dean Deanna Behring; and Penn State student Jackson Fitzgerald.

On the Republican side, former state representative Lynn Herman is the only candidate for State College Borough Council.

For State College Area School Board, five seats are on the ballot and all five incumbents — Amy Bader, Gretchen Brandt, Amber Concepcion, Daniel Duffy and Laurel Zyndey — are running for re-election. Todd Baney is the lone challenger in the race. All six candidatesare cross-filed on Democratic and Republican ballots.

Voters will also pick two nominees for each party in the statewide primary for Superior Court judge. On the Democratic ballot are Beth Tarasi of Allegheny County, Daniel D. McCaffery of Philadelphia County and Amanda Green-Hawkins of Allegheny County. Republican candidates are Rebecca Warren of Luzerne County, Megan McCarthy King of Chester County and Christylee Peck of Cumberland County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your polling location, visit VotesPA.com.

Primary candidates are listed below, beginning with county offices, followed by Centre Region municipalities, then the remaining county boroughs, townships and school districts.

CENTRE COUNTY OFFICES

Commissioner

Democrat: Mark Higgins, Michael Pipe

Republican: Steve Dershem, Chris Exarchos, Vicki Wedler, Joe Soloski, Tanner Day, Pat Romano Jr.

Controller

Democrat: Jason Moser

Republican: Henry “Hank” Fifield

Treasurer

Democrat: Colleen Kennedy

Republican: W. Blaine Thomas, Joe Soloski

Prothonotary

Democrat: Jeremy Breon

Republican: Patrick Miller

Recorder of Deeds

Democrat: Georgi Bennett

Republican: Joseph Davidson

Coroner

Democrat: Scott Sayers

Sheriff

Republican: Bryan Sampsel

Register of Wills

Republican: Christine Millinder

District Judge 49-1-01

Democrat/Republican: Donald Hahn

District Judge 49-3-02

Democrat/Republican: Kelley Gillette-Walker

District Judge 49-3-05

Democrat/Republican: Steven Lachman

STATE COLLEGE BOROUGH

Borough Council

Democrat: Peter Marshall, David Brown, Jesse Barlow, Tom Dougherty, Deanna Behring, Brent Rice (editor’s note:Brent Rice withdrew from the ballot on March 26), Janet Engeman, Jackson Fitzgerald

Republican: Lynn Herman

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP

Township Council

Republican: D. Richard Francke, Steven J. Lyncha

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Ward I

Democrat: Laura Dininni

Republican: Ralph Wheland

Ward II

Democrat: Prasenjit Mitra

Republican: Janet Whitaker

Ward III

Democrat: Patty Stephens

Republican: Jeremie Thompson

HALFMOON TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Mark Stevenson, Frank Keshvari

Republican: Ronald Servello, Patricia Hartle, Barbara Spencer, Charles Beck, David Piper

HARRIS TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Bruce Lord

PATTON TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Elliot Abrams, Aaron Miller

STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL BOARD

Board of Supervisors

Democrat/Republican: Todd Baney, Amber Concepcion, Gretchen Brandt, Daniel Duffy, Laurel Zydney, Amy Bader

BELLEFONTE BOROUGH

Borough Council

1st Ward

Democrat: Douglas Johnson

2nd Ward

Democrat: Gina Thompson

3rd Ward

Democrat: Joanne Tosti-Vasey

CENTRE HALL BOROUGH

Borough Council

Republican: Davis Araujo

HOWARD BOROUGH

Borough Council

Democrat: Diana Goodyear, Andrew Kotzur

Republican: Donna Benner, Connie Davis

MILESBURG BOROUGH

Borough Council

Republican: Peter Delosa, Ethel Kellerman, Paul Bartley, George Holt, Greg Ritter

MILLHEIM BOROUGH

Borough Council

Democrat: Katie Blume, Robert Zeigler, Beth Cowher

PORT MATILDA BOROUGH

Mayor

Republican: Ida Lively

Borough Council

Republican: William Hamer Jr., Mark Lively Jr., Sandra Neal

PHILIPSBURG BOROUGH

Borough Council

Democrat: Sam Womer, Kathy Kalinosky

SNOW SHOW BOROUGH

Borough Council

Republican: Sandra Reiter

UNIONVILLE BOROUGH

Mayor

Democrat: Angelica Mimi Wutz

BENNER TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Thomas Kalinowski

Republican: Nate Campbell, Larry Lingle

BOGGS TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Leo Bomboy, Andrew Shultz, Terry Gates Jr.

BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: M. Gerald Narehood

CURTIN TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: James Boone

Auditor

Republican: Gail Stover

GREGG TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Charles Stover

HAINES TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Fred Lingle

HOWARD TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: David Etters

Auditor

Republican: Stacy Mann

HUSTON TOWNSHIP

Auditor

Democrat: Amy Gette

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Dale Casey Spangler Jr., Matthew Thompson, Mike Rupert

Republican: Charles Bechdel Jr., P. Dennis Bechdel, Carl Brungard Jr.

Auditor

Democrat: Nancy Dercole

Republican: Angela McGhee

MARION TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Archie Gettig

Republican: Ken Roan

MILES TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Ronald Hough, Joel Freed

PENN TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Robert Fox, Henry Beiler

Auditor

Republican: Devra Wolfe

POTTER TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Dick Decker

Republican: Jake Tanis

Auditor

Republican: Carol Corman, Bill Pyle

RUSH TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Samuel Estright

Republican: Jason Vaux

SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Democrat: Ronald Bucha

Auditor

Democrat: Michael Murnyack

SPRING TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Frank Royer

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Travis Cramer

UNION TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Timothy Bruss,Tammy Hanscom, Kody Hall

WALKER TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Jim Heckman

WORTH TOWNSHIP

Board of Supervisors

Republican: Keith Reese

BALD EAGLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Directors

Region 1

Democrat/Republican: Alesha Drapcho-Gavlock

Region 2

Democrat/Republican: Molly Pomeroy-Hoover, Danelle Bisel, Adam Frank

Region 3

Democrat/Republican: Jason Allen Penland, Gary Heverly Jr.

Republican: Richard Watters

BELLEFONTE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Directors

Democrat/Republican: Max Kroell, Mark William Badger, Donna Smith, Kimberly Hearn, Robert Lumley-Sapanski, Julie Fitzgerald, Rob Pacella

PENNS VALLEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Directors

Democrat/Republican: Scott Butler, Domer Smeltzer Jr., Barry Sands, Ryan Martin

Region 2

Democrat/Republican: B.T. Schwier, Jefrey Wall

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Directors

District 1

Democrat/Republican: Melvin Curtis

Republican: David Potter

District 2

Democrat/Republican: Todd Jeffries

District 4

Democrat/Republican: Robert Miller

District 4

Democrat/Republican: Robert Miller

