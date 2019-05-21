PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

State College Mayor Don Hahn Secures Nomination For District Judge

StateCollege.com
By Elissa Hill
5/21/19 3:34 pm

State College mayor Don Hahn secured a dual nomination for magisterial district judge in Tuesday’s municipal election. He ran unopposed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots to succeed Judge Carmine Prestia, Jr., who will retire in January.

Hahn earned 977 votes (98.39%) on the Democratic ballot and 212 votes (98.60%) on the Republican ballot.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Hahn will be just halfway through his four-year term as mayor when he assumes the judge seat. He beat out candidates Michael Black, Catherine Dauler, and Janet Engeman in the 2017 Democratic primary and ran against Michael Black and Ron Madrid in the general municipal election for mayor.

Hahn previously served twelve years on Borough Council, two years as Council President, and time spent on the State College Borough Planning Commission, Redevelopment Authority, and Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee, the Centre Region Council of Governments Finance Committee, Public Works Committee, and Ad Hoc Committee on the Articles of Agreement, the Pennsylvania Municipal League Board of Directors, and the Pennsylvania Association of Councils of Governments Board of Delegates.

He is an attorney and founding member of Stover, McGlaughlin, Gerace, Weyandt, & McCormick, P.C. He served for twelve years on the Middle District Bankruptcy Bar Association Board of Directors and one year as its president. He also received the Pennsylvania Bar Association Pro Bono Award in 2003 and 2013.

Hahn graduated from State High, earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State, and earned his law degree from Villanova. He said as judge he hopes to encourage landlord-tenant mediation, pro bono representation of indigent parties with respect to small civil claims, translation service for parties for whom English is a second language, and restorative justice.

No candidates have yet come forward to replace Hahn as mayor. The appointment should be up to the State College Borough Council when the time comes.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa
Elissa Hill

Behring, Barlow, Engeman, & Marshall Secure Democratic Nominations For State College Borough Council

State College local elections are nearly always decided in the Democratic primary, so it’s likely these four candidates will be elected to serve on the Borough Council.

Shed The Expectations: Elissa Hill’s Senior Column

Mike Posner Captivates Old Main Lawn Crowd On ‘Ninja Tour’

Photo by Morton Lin

Alumni, What State College Bar/Restaurant Would You Bring Back Downtown?

Do you yearn for cigarette ash-dusted grilled cheeses from “quintessential shithole” Grillers? Or a night out at G-Man with your old frat bros? Or have evenings of drinking felt incomplete ever since Canyon moved across Beaver and got rid of its sticky blue picnic tables?

Cael Sanderson Among This Year’s Penn State Honorary Alumni Award Recipients

Five individuals who are not Penn State graduates but who have worked for the betterment of the university have been named this year’s Honorary Alumni Award recipients.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend