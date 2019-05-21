State College Mayor Don Hahn Secures Nomination For District Judge

State College mayor Don Hahn secured a dual nomination for magisterial district judge in Tuesday’s municipal election. He ran unopposed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots to succeed Judge Carmine Prestia, Jr., who will retire in January.

Hahn earned 977 votes (98.39%) on the Democratic ballot and 212 votes (98.60%) on the Republican ballot.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Hahn will be just halfway through his four-year term as mayor when he assumes the judge seat. He beat out candidates Michael Black, Catherine Dauler, and Janet Engeman in the 2017 Democratic primary and ran against Michael Black and Ron Madrid in the general municipal election for mayor.

Hahn previously served twelve years on Borough Council, two years as Council President, and time spent on the State College Borough Planning Commission, Redevelopment Authority, and Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee, the Centre Region Council of Governments Finance Committee, Public Works Committee, and Ad Hoc Committee on the Articles of Agreement, the Pennsylvania Municipal League Board of Directors, and the Pennsylvania Association of Councils of Governments Board of Delegates.

He is an attorney and founding member of Stover, McGlaughlin, Gerace, Weyandt, & McCormick, P.C. He served for twelve years on the Middle District Bankruptcy Bar Association Board of Directors and one year as its president. He also received the Pennsylvania Bar Association Pro Bono Award in 2003 and 2013.

Hahn graduated from State High, earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State, and earned his law degree from Villanova. He said as judge he hopes to encourage landlord-tenant mediation, pro bono representation of indigent parties with respect to small civil claims, translation service for parties for whom English is a second language, and restorative justice.

No candidates have yet come forward to replace Hahn as mayor. The appointment should be up to the State College Borough Council when the time comes.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

