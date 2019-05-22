Halsey Pays Penn State Student’s Speeding Ticket

Once you hit I-80 on your way home from State College, it’s hard not to lose track of your speed and get carried away singing along to your playlist. However, we can’t all be as lucky as one Penn State student who circumvented paying for a speeding ticket, thanks to the artist who may’ve been indirectly responsible for it.

Student Francesca Rowe tweeted Tuesday that she had been pulled over for driving nearly 30 miles per hour over the speed limit while “bangin’ out” to Halsey’s new song Nightmare on her way home from school. She tagged Halsey in the tweet, and sure enough, got the singer’s attention.

Within 20 minutes, Halsey quote-tweeted Rowe, offered to foot the bill on the speeding ticket, and made a request to drive more carefully. What more could you want in a pop star?

Less than two hours after Rowe’s initial tweet, the money had already been transferred to her. This is how the sausage is made, folks.

What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/rZJxRXb7Nj — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving @halsey you are unreal pic.twitter.com/l087BaHn44 — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

Here’s hoping the artists on all of our roadtrip playlists are as generous as Halsey.

About the Author

