Halsey Pays Penn State Student’s Speeding Ticket

Courtesy of Francesca Rowe
By Anthony Colucci
5/22/19 4:05 am

Once you hit I-80 on your way home from State College, it’s hard not to lose track of your speed and get carried away singing along to your playlist. However, we can’t all be as lucky as one Penn State student who circumvented paying for a speeding ticket, thanks to the artist who may’ve been indirectly responsible for it.

Student Francesca Rowe tweeted Tuesday that she had been pulled over for driving nearly 30 miles per hour over the speed limit while “bangin’ out” to Halsey’s new song Nightmare on her way home from school. She tagged Halsey in the tweet, and sure enough, got the singer’s attention.

Within 20 minutes, Halsey quote-tweeted Rowe, offered to foot the bill on the speeding ticket, and made a request to drive more carefully. What more could you want in a pop star?

Less than two hours after Rowe’s initial tweet, the money had already been transferred to her. This is how the sausage is made, folks.

Here’s hoping the artists on all of our roadtrip playlists are as generous as Halsey.

