Lamar Stevens To Return To Penn State Hoops For Senior Season

Penn State men’s basketball got a huge boost for the 2019-20 season when Lamar Stevens announced he’s returning for his senior season.

Unfinished business…LETS GET IT — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens8) May 29, 2019

Stevens previously declared for this year’s NBA Draft, but he retained his eligibility thanks to a rule the league implemented in 2016. Players used to be required to officially enter the draft in April, but the change pushed back that deadline until late May. In Stevens’ case, he stayed in school after declaring for the draft on April 9 while weighing his options.

The first team All-Big Ten selection returning to Penn State will give Pat Chambers’ program a huge boost. Stevens was the Nittany Lions’ star man last season, leading the team in points with 19.9 points per game. Only Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, a projected first-round pick in this year’s draft, scored more than Stevens among Big Ten players throughout the 2018-19 season.

The forward was also an animal on the glass with 7.7 rebounds per game last season. Only four Penn State basketball players have scored more points in their career than Stevens’ 1,660. Barring unforeseen circumstances, he should shatter Talor Battle’s program-record total of 2,213 points scored.

Stevens previously said he intended on staying at Penn State, and he officially made good on that promise by removing his name from the NBA Draft. The Nittany Lions’ 2019-20 schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the team will take on Georgetown in this year’s Gavitt Tipoff games.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]