Ayron Monroe Will Transfer To Temple

Former Penn State football safety Ayron Monroe announced his plans to transfer to Temple on Thursday morning.

Monroe will continue his college football career in the state of Pennsylvania after entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on January 15. The defensive back is, of course, one of many Nittany Lions to leave the team via transfer this offseason. He joins Tommy Stevens (Mississippi State), Juwan Johnson (Oregon), Brandon Polk (James Madison), and others as the team’s departures.

Although he never forged out a regular starting role on defense, Monroe was a solid contributor off the bench for Penn State. He racked up 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles-for-loss in 24 appearances as a Nittany Lion. In 2018, Monroe made 10 tackles and added a sack in six games played.

Monroe’s official departure means Penn State’s group of safeties isn’t the deepest heading into the 2019 season. Veteran Garrett Taylor will start for the second consecutive season, but the position’s outlook isn’t all that clear beyond him. Jonathan Sutherland got the starting nod alongside Taylor in the Blue-White game, but junior Lamont Wade, who had his own transfer portal ordeal this offseason, is also a contender for that second starting role.

True freshman Tyler Rudolph started for the White team alongside Wade at the Nittany Lions’ spring game. Fellow early enrollee Jaquan Brisker may also factor into the rotation when the 2019 season gets started.

