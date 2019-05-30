PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Ayron Monroe Will Transfer To Temple

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/30/19 9:59 am

Former Penn State football safety Ayron Monroe announced his plans to transfer to Temple on Thursday morning.

Monroe will continue his college football career in the state of Pennsylvania after entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on January 15. The defensive back is, of course, one of many Nittany Lions to leave the team via transfer this offseason. He joins Tommy Stevens (Mississippi State), Juwan Johnson (Oregon), Brandon Polk (James Madison), and others as the team’s departures.

Although he never forged out a regular starting role on defense, Monroe was a solid contributor off the bench for Penn State. He racked up 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles-for-loss in 24 appearances as a Nittany Lion. In 2018, Monroe made 10 tackles and added a sack in six games played.

Monroe’s official departure means Penn State’s group of safeties isn’t the deepest heading into the 2019 season. Veteran Garrett Taylor will start for the second consecutive season, but the position’s outlook isn’t all that clear beyond him. Jonathan Sutherland got the starting nod alongside Taylor in the Blue-White game, but junior Lamont Wade, who had his own transfer portal ordeal this offseason, is also a contender for that second starting role.

True freshman Tyler Rudolph started for the White team alongside Wade at the Nittany Lions’ spring game. Fellow early enrollee Jaquan Brisker may also factor into the rotation when the 2019 season gets started.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Lamar Stevens To Return To Penn State Hoops For Senior Season

Stevens was Penn State’s leading scorer last season, and he’ll be back in Happy Valley for his final year of eligibility.

Four Panera Bread Locations To Open On Penn State’s Campus In The Fall

Unpacking Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Historic 2019 Season

Penn State Football Announces First Five Kickoff Times For 2019 Season

Penn State football’s 2019 season kicks off in less than 100 days, and the program announced its first five kickoff times Thursday.

Penn State Baseball Coach Rob Cooper To Reportedly Receive Extension

It looks like Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper will be sticking around for a bit longer.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend