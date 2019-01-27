Lamont Wade Will Stay At Penn State

Penn State football’s Lamont Wade announced that he will remove himself from the NCAA’s transfer portal and stay at Penn State on Sunday night.

That’s that… See you guys in the National Championship pic.twitter.com/89r3WOv6AS — LaMont Wade (@Goony_38) January 28, 2019

“After long thoughts, prayers, and conversations, I’ve came to the decision that I will be removing my name from the transfer portal and … getting back to work with my brothers,” Wade said on Twitter. “I look forward to making an impact on the field for the 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions.”

Wade initially entered his name into the transfer portal along with Zech McPhearson and Brandon Polk, who have both announced their plans to leave Happy Valley this offseason. Wade is the first player who entered the portal this offseason to later remove himself and return to James Franklin’s program.

The NCAA’s new transfer portal allows players to explore other options without asking for their head coach’s permission, and entering it isn’t a binding agreement forcing players to leave.

The safety’s decision is a huge victory for Penn State’s core of defensive backs. Wade has a decent chance to win the starting role at safety left vacant by Nick Scott’s graduation, but more importantly, it helps the position group keep some much-needed depth.

Ayron Monroe’s name is also in the transfer portal, leaving Wade, returning starter Garrett Taylor, Jonathan Sutherland, and incoming recruits Jaquan Brisker and Tyler Rudolph as the only other safeties-by-trade on the roster.

Penn State still has plenty of other players in the portal, including wide receiver Juwan Johnson.

