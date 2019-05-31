Saquon Barkley Channels Inner Superhero In Nike Commercial
We’ve always thought so, but Saquon Barkley may now be universally considered an actual superhero after his role in Nike’s “Dominate All Dimensions” commercial.
Nike tweeted out the comic book-inspired video featuring Barkley, his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack Thursday afternoon.
The commercial opens with a statue of Beckham making his trademark one-handed catch, Cleveland Browns-colored fireworks exploding behind it, and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” blasting.
Barkley then makes his entrance to the commercial in a big way. The 2018 Rookie of the Year appears to impersonate both Batman and Spiderman while running sideways across buildings and flying through the New York City skyline in full Giants uniform.
He eventually lands at the place where he feels most comfortable, the running back position, taking a handoff, hurdling a defender or two, and scoring a touchdown.
Khalil Mack closes out the commercial, but we think it’s pretty clear who the highlight was. Barkley’s superhuman ability was shown on full display in the advertisement and wasn’t too far off from what fans got used to seeing at Beaver Stadium for three seasons.
