Fans Can Ride Roller Coasters With Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley will return to the Keystone State next weekend when he spends a day in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with some lucky fans.
Hersheypark announced on Thursday morning that Barkley will make an appearance at the park on Saturday, June 8. He’ll participate in a question & answer session at 2 p.m. followed by a motorcade at 3:30 p.m.
The amusement park also started a contest in which fans can win a chance to ride the Lightning Racer roller coaster with Barkley. Fans can enter daily on the park’s website through Sunday, June 2 for a chance to win the grand prize as well as Hersheypark tickets and an autographed photo.
Barkley’s question & answer session will be held at the Chevrolet Music Box Theatre, just down the street from the amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The first 15 people in line will receive an autographed photo of the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year. Doors open at 1:50 p.m.
This is the second time this summer that Barkley is giving fans a chance to hang out with him, as the recently-announced “Saquon’s Quad Squad Challenge” will allow fans to win a leg day workout with him at the New York Giants’ practice facility.
