PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Fans Can Ride Roller Coasters With Saquon Barkley

Hersheypark
By Will Pegler
6/1/19 12:35 pm

Saquon Barkley will return to the Keystone State next weekend when he spends a day in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with some lucky fans.

Hersheypark announced on Thursday morning that Barkley will make an appearance at the park on Saturday, June 8. He’ll participate in a question & answer session at 2 p.m. followed by a motorcade at 3:30 p.m.

The amusement park also started a contest in which fans can win a chance to ride the Lightning Racer roller coaster with Barkley. Fans can enter daily on the park’s website through Sunday, June 2 for a chance to win the grand prize as well as Hersheypark tickets and an autographed photo.

Barkley’s question & answer session will be held at the Chevrolet Music Box Theatre, just down the street from the amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The first 15 people in line will receive an autographed photo of the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year. Doors open at 1:50 p.m.

This is the second time this summer that Barkley is giving fans a chance to hang out with him, as the recently-announced “Saquon’s Quad Squad Challenge” will allow fans to win a leg day workout with him at the New York Giants’ practice facility.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Wrestling’s Anthony Cassar Reportedly Granted Two More Years Of Eligibility

It looks like The Champ will be back, but it isn’t clear if he’ll be here.

Penn State’s Class Of 2020 Wide Receiver Options After Julian Fleming’s Commitment To Ohio State

Fleming’s commitment to the Buckeyes hurts, but there are plenty of other wideout options for James Franklin to pursue in the current recruiting cycle.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend