Penn State Baseball Commit Braden Halladay Selected No. 957 Overall By Toronto Blue Jays

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/5/19 5:28 pm

Although he hasn’t finished high school yet, Braden Halladay has already attracted the attention of major league ball clubs.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Braden Halladay in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft Wednesday afternoon.

Halladay’s father, Roy, played a prolific career with the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 in which he earned five All-Star selections and established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball. Braden now wears his father’s No. 32 in his honor after his father’s death in 2017. The number is retired by Toronto.

Braden Halladay committed to Penn State back in 2017 and will join the Nittany Lions in State College once he graduates high school in the coming weeks. The right-handed pitcher was 3-1 with a 4.06 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 31.0 innings of work during his senior year.

Halladay is the first Nittany Lion pitcher drafted out of high school since Dante Biasi in 2016. Biasi was recently drafted again by the Kansas City Royals Tuesday along with fellow pitcher Eric Mock, who was selected by the Cleveland Indians.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

