Penn State Baseball Commit Braden Halladay Selected No. 957 Overall By Toronto Blue Jays
Although he hasn’t finished high school yet, Braden Halladay has already attracted the attention of major league ball clubs.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Braden Halladay in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft Wednesday afternoon.
Halladay’s father, Roy, played a prolific career with the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 in which he earned five All-Star selections and established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball. Braden now wears his father’s No. 32 in his honor after his father’s death in 2017. The number is retired by Toronto.
Braden Halladay committed to Penn State back in 2017 and will join the Nittany Lions in State College once he graduates high school in the coming weeks. The right-handed pitcher was 3-1 with a 4.06 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 31.0 innings of work during his senior year.
Halladay is the first Nittany Lion pitcher drafted out of high school since Dante Biasi in 2016. Biasi was recently drafted again by the Kansas City Royals Tuesday along with fellow pitcher Eric Mock, who was selected by the Cleveland Indians.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Freshman 101: Scheduling Classes
Scheduling classes can be confusing for incoming freshmen. It’s hard to navigate the logistics of LionPATH even with the help of advisors and NSO leaders there to guide you.
Staff Picks: What Should New Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Change About The Conference?
From getting rid of Friday night football to kicking out Rutgers, we think Kevin Warren could make a number of great changes to the Big Ten as its new commissioner.
Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview
Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview
Send this to a friend
Comments