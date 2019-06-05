Eric Mock Drafted No. 760 Overall By Cleveland Indians
The Cleveland Indians drafted Penn State baseball pitcher Eric Mock in the 25th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday, making him the fifth Nittany Lion pitcher to be drafted in the last four years.
After redshirting his freshman year due to injury, Mock had a solid first season as a Nittany Lion. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native had 15 appearances and eight starts on the year, striking out 45 batters in 40.2 innings of work.
The right hander played a big role as a junior in Penn State’s 2019 season. Mock finished with a 2-4 record and a strong 3.93 ERA, his most impressive start coming against Fairfield University. He allowed four hits and struck out six in 8.2 innings of work, leading the Nittany Lions to a big early season victory.
Mock becomes the second Nittany Lion to be taken in this year’s MLB Draft, after Dante Biasi was picked up by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Indians have already drafted 13 pitchers so far, including Mock.
