PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Berks’ Toby Welk Drafted No. 618 Overall By Baltimore Orioles

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/5/19 4:55 pm

The Baltimore Orioles selected Penn State Berks third baseman Toby Welk in the 21st round of the MLB Draft Wednesday afternoon.

Welk’s selections should come as no surprise given his prolific career at Penn State Berks. The third baseman ranked as one of the top Division III hitters in the country after batting .483 this season with 13 home runs and struck out just six times in 2019.

His success wasn’t exclusively behind the plate, though. Welk often switched between third base and shortstop throughout his senior season and found success at both positions. His versatility could make him a valuable fielder in the struggling Orioles’ minor league farm system.

The star third baseman is the first student-athlete in Penn State Berks history to be drafted by one of the major U.S. sports leagues.

Welk is now the third Nittany Lion to have been selected in this year’s MLB Draft, as pitchers Dante Biasi and Eric Mock were previously selected by the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Alumni To Host Lacrosse Final Four Mixer

The Alumni Association will hold a Final Four mixer for Penn State’s “just outside Philly” crowd ahead of Saturday’s game.

Stefen Wisniewski Is Formal, But Likes To Party (Preferably On Broad Street)

Penn State Alumna Wins ‘Around The Horn’ Debut

Freshman 101: Scheduling Classes

Scheduling classes can be confusing for incoming freshmen. It’s hard to navigate the logistics of LionPATH even with the help of advisors and NSO leaders there to guide you.

Staff Picks: What Should New Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Change About The Conference?

From getting rid of Friday night football to kicking out Rutgers, we think Kevin Warren could make a number of great changes to the Big Ten as its new commissioner.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend