Penn State Berks’ Toby Welk Drafted No. 618 Overall By Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles selected Penn State Berks third baseman Toby Welk in the 21st round of the MLB Draft Wednesday afternoon.

From the Nittany Lions to the Baltimore Orioles… Congratulations Toby Welk! https://t.co/IDGUJ8cVch — Penn State Berks (@PennStateBerks) June 5, 2019

Welk’s selections should come as no surprise given his prolific career at Penn State Berks. The third baseman ranked as one of the top Division III hitters in the country after batting .483 this season with 13 home runs and struck out just six times in 2019.

His success wasn’t exclusively behind the plate, though. Welk often switched between third base and shortstop throughout his senior season and found success at both positions. His versatility could make him a valuable fielder in the struggling Orioles’ minor league farm system.

The star third baseman is the first student-athlete in Penn State Berks history to be drafted by one of the major U.S. sports leagues.

Welk is now the third Nittany Lion to have been selected in this year’s MLB Draft, as pitchers Dante Biasi and Eric Mock were previously selected by the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians, respectively.

