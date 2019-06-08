Pay $15 For A Personal ‘We Are’ Cheer From Trace McSorley

If you’ve ever fantasized over the thought of Trace McSorley addressing you by name and leading a personal “We Are” cheer, singing Happy Birthday, delivering a motivational pregame speech, or doing truly anything else, you’re in luck.

The former Penn State quarterback posted on his Instagram Saturday that he’s now working with Cameo, a company that allows you to book personalized video shoutouts from celebrities. You can bring a whole lot more moxie to the gift-giving game here.

By working with Cameo, McSorley joins one of the most motley crews of celebrities out there. Others featured on the platform are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charlie Sheen, and Ne-Yo (That sounds like the beginning to a bad joke.).

Prices vary depending on what the celebrity charges, but McSorley has set his rate at a modest $15. Seventy-five percent of the sale will go his way and supplement his estimated $670,000 rookie salary.

Videos are turned around within seven days of ordering. If a request isn’t fulfilled within seven days, it expires and the money is refunded. When they are filmed, the videos are emailed and texted to recipients for download and are intended to be shared on social media.

Cameo did stipulate that requests can be rejected if they are damaging to the talent’s image, so to all the Buckeye fans out there, good luck getting a video of McSorley saying “O-H!”

