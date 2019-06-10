PSU news by
Jonas Brothers Bringing ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
6/10/19 10:17 am

James Franklin, the Jonas Brothers are suckers for you.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced it’ll be a stop on the Jonas Brothers’ highly-anticipated “Happiness Begins” tour on September 4 just hours after the head coach tweeted the JoBros to ask when they plan on making a return to Happy Valley.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.

This tour marks the first time the Jonas Brothers are hitting the road and performing together in nearly six years. After going their separate ways professionally, the brothers reunited earlier this year to turn the tables once again and produce their fifth studio album. Featuring popular singles “Sucker” and “Cool,” the album soared to the top of the charts shortly after its release.

The trio will be joined on tour by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The Jonas Brothers last performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2008 alongside Demi Lovato. Since then, the brothers haven’t been shy about expressing their love for Penn State, including an impromptu visit to Champs on April 6.

Mark your calendars, Penn State. Happiness will truly begin in Happy Valley on September 4.

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

