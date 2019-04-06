PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/6/19 12:49 am

This is probably the understatement of the century, but Champs was the place to be on Friday night in Happy Valley — unless you’re underage, of course.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin introduced the trio before it started performing. He urged the jam-packed crowd at Champs to “show the Jonas Brothers how we party in State College” after inviting Nick, Kevin, and Joe to watch the 2019 White Out game on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium.

The JoBros’ set began with the catchy classic “Year 3000.” They then went on to play “S.O.S” — the first top 20 hit in Jonas Brothers history — along with “Sucker” and “Cool,” two singles released this year after the trio announced its plans to reunite after nearly six years. “Cool” came out on Friday, and the first live performance of the song took place right here in State College.

The boys kept the Penn State spirit alive and well with a shorter version of “Seven Nation Army” and tons of “We Are” chants between songs. Their brief set ended with “Burnin’ Up,” perhaps its most iconic single, and Franklin returned to the stage to once again invite the JoBros to the White Out game. He also presented the brothers with football jerseys — white ones, of course — to wrap up the show.

This isn’t the first time State College has played host to at least one of the Jonas Brothers. Joe Jonas and DNCE pulled off a surprise THON concert in 2017, and the trio also performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2008. Joe also had his first legal alcoholic drink at the Phyrst before heading to Champs on North Atherton to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Friday’s performance was inspired by Champs’ victory over Michigan State bar Harpers in the #BarstoolBestBar Twitter poll. Joe hinted he had “something up his sleeve” if Champs could emerge victorious in overtime — it’s safe to say that statement came true. All three of the brothers’ wives, including Sophie Turner from HBO’s Game Of Thrones, attended the concert.

The Jonas Brothers thanked Champs for its hospitality on Instagram following the night’s action, and Joe went a step further by paying for an open bar for the rest of the evening.

View this post on Instagram

WE ARE PENN STATE 😎 Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @champspennstate!

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

It may have materialized quickly on social media, but the Jonas Brothers’ brief appearance at Champs provided an awesome throwback to some classics while also showcasing the group’s newest work and proving it hasn’t lost its luster.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Chase Berger: One Of Penn State Hockey’s First Heroes

Berger, the consummate five-tool player, never missed a game for Penn State over the course of his four seasons in Hockey Valley.

Pat Freiermuth En Route To Cementing Himself Among College Football’s Best Tight Ends

Lady Lions Hire Marquette’s Carolyn Kieger As Head Coach

Jonas Brothers Perform At Champs

This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown.

James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’

The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend