Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert

This is probably the understatement of the century, but Champs was the place to be on Friday night in Happy Valley — unless you’re underage, of course.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin introduced the trio before it started performing. He urged the jam-packed crowd at Champs to “show the Jonas Brothers how we party in State College” after inviting Nick, Kevin, and Joe to watch the 2019 White Out game on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium.

James Franklin just took the stage at @ChampsPennState and invited the Jonas Brothers to stand on the sideline for the White Out game.



Yes, this is real life. pic.twitter.com/IW17XyZ1Bi — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

The JoBros’ set began with the catchy classic “Year 3000.” They then went on to play “S.O.S” — the first top 20 hit in Jonas Brothers history — along with “Sucker” and “Cool,” two singles released this year after the trio announced its plans to reunite after nearly six years. “Cool” came out on Friday, and the first live performance of the song took place right here in State College.

Welcome to Champs, fellas.



The @jonasbrothers kick off their set with "Year 3000." pic.twitter.com/pn9TdlXf97 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

Penn State is a sucker for you, @jonasbrothers. pic.twitter.com/jtTmj22zxd — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

It's safe to say Champs was Burnin' Up for the Jonas Brothers' final song of the evening.



Thanks for stopping by, fellas. pic.twitter.com/FVJQIJIXI6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

The boys kept the Penn State spirit alive and well with a shorter version of “Seven Nation Army” and tons of “We Are” chants between songs. Their brief set ended with “Burnin’ Up,” perhaps its most iconic single, and Franklin returned to the stage to once again invite the JoBros to the White Out game. He also presented the brothers with football jerseys — white ones, of course — to wrap up the show.

Franklin gets the @jonasbrothers properly outfitted in Penn State jerseys. pic.twitter.com/o4Gfhp0lpj — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time State College has played host to at least one of the Jonas Brothers. Joe Jonas and DNCE pulled off a surprise THON concert in 2017, and the trio also performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2008. Joe also had his first legal alcoholic drink at the Phyrst before heading to Champs on North Atherton to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Friday’s performance was inspired by Champs’ victory over Michigan State bar Harpers in the #BarstoolBestBar Twitter poll. Joe hinted he had “something up his sleeve” if Champs could emerge victorious in overtime — it’s safe to say that statement came true. All three of the brothers’ wives, including Sophie Turner from HBO’s Game Of Thrones, attended the concert.

The Jonas Brothers thanked Champs for its hospitality on Instagram following the night’s action, and Joe went a step further by paying for an open bar for the rest of the evening.

It may have materialized quickly on social media, but the Jonas Brothers’ brief appearance at Champs provided an awesome throwback to some classics while also showcasing the group’s newest work and proving it hasn’t lost its luster.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]