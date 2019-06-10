Are The Jonas Brothers Coming Back To State College?
Thought rumors about the Jonas Brothers coming to State College disappeared with the end of the #BarstoolBestBar bracket? Think again.
Head football coach, closet fanboy, and friend of the band James Franklin started stirring the pot when he tweeted to the band Sunday night asking when they’d play next in Happy Valley.
And as so often happens, when James Franklin spoke, Penn Staters took notice.
@joejonas they also have October 19th off in between shows, which happens to be the Whiteout against Michigan— Pat not-Chambers (@psuhazie) June 10, 2019
And to no surprise, Joe Jonas, who repeatedly hinted at he and his brothers’ last visit, discreetly followed suit.
Franklin famously joined the JoBros on stage during their surprise set at Champs last semester. He outfitted them and their wives in Penn State jerseys and invited them to the sidelines for the White Out. As one follower pointed out, the band is free on the day of this year’s White Out — guest picker trio for College GameDay, anyone?
If the Jonas Brothers did return to Happy Valley, it’d be the latest chapter in their strange, yet awesome love affair with Penn State. To recap, the band played at the Bryce Jordan Center alongside Demi Lovato in 2008, its manager is a townie, Joe celebrated his 21st birthday at the Phyrst and Champs North Atherton, and he performed at THON 2017 with DNCE and then played a surprise set at Champs Downtown. Most notably, the boy band did its first live performance of “Cool” at Champs Downtown in April to celebrate the bar’s run in Barstool’s social media bracket.
Over the past month, the Jonas Brothers have continued to add concerts to its comeback Happiness Begins tour, which will begin August 7. They’ll roll through the Keystone State during the first weeks of the tour, hitting Philly on August 18, Hershey on August 30, and Pittsburgh on September 3.
Wonder how they’ll spend Labor Day Weekend between the Hershey and Pittsburgh shows.
