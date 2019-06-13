Penn State Ranked No. 13 In ESPN’s College Football Future Power Rankings

ESPN ranked Penn State football at No. 13 in its “Future Power Rankings” that it released on Thursday.

No. 4⃣ – @OU_Football

No. 1⃣1⃣ – @UMichFootball

No. 2⃣1⃣ – @UCF_Football



The Future Power Rankings are in and here's your first look at the Top 25 https://t.co/KUFiRknDkp pic.twitter.com/rzAcLPbzsI — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 13, 2019

ESPN examined teams’ offense-defense balance, recruiting performance, and potential coaching changes to project how teams will perform over the next three seasons. It also did future rankings for three specific positions, and the Nittany Lions finished in the top 25 of all of them. James Franklin’s squad finished No. 14 in the Future QB ranking, No. 17 offensively, and No. 16 defensively.

According to ESPN, players like Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, and KJ Hamler will carry Penn State’s offense to success through the 2021 season, while Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh will play huge roles on defense over the course of the next three seasons.

Penn State finished last season ranked No. 17 in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after finishing with a 9-4 record, and it opens the 2019 season against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on August 31.

We’re not exactly sure how ESPN can accurately simplify the next three seasons into just one ranking, but we’ll see what the lucky number 13 means for the Nittany Lions through 2021.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

The Diner Gutted, Construction Begins On Hello Bistro College Ave. will look a bit different without the familiar silver facade of Ye Olde College Diner.