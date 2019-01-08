Penn State Football Ranked No. 17 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2018 Season
Penn State football checked in at No. 17 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2018 college football season.
The Nittany Lions moved down four spots after falling to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Penn State’s season high in the poll was No. 8 prior to its contest against Michigan State, and its season-low was No. 21 after losing to Michigan 42-7 in week 10. James Franklin’s program was ranked at No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff poll of the season just before the start of bowl season.
This marks the third consecutive season in which Penn State has finished in the AP Top 25 poll. It finished the 2016 season at No. 7 in the poll and the 2017 season as the No, 8 team in the country.
Penn State will next take the field on April 13 for the annual Blue-White spring football game at Beaver Stadium. Its 2019 regular season will begin on August 31 with a game against Idaho.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
UPUA Accepting Applications For At-Large Rep Vacancies
The University Park Undergraduate Association is currently accepting applications to fill its four (!) at-large representative vacancies.
Send this to a friend
Comments