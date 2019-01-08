Penn State Football Ranked No. 17 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2018 Season

Penn State football checked in at No. 17 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2018 college football season.

The Nittany Lions moved down four spots after falling to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Penn State’s season high in the poll was No. 8 prior to its contest against Michigan State, and its season-low was No. 21 after losing to Michigan 42-7 in week 10. James Franklin’s program was ranked at No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff poll of the season just before the start of bowl season.

This marks the third consecutive season in which Penn State has finished in the AP Top 25 poll. It finished the 2016 season at No. 7 in the poll and the 2017 season as the No, 8 team in the country.

Penn State will next take the field on April 13 for the annual Blue-White spring football game at Beaver Stadium. Its 2019 regular season will begin on August 31 with a game against Idaho.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

