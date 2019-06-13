PSU news by
The Diner Gutted, Construction Begins On Hello Bistro

Andy Mollenauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
6/13/19 4:03 am

College Ave. will soon look a bit different without the familiar silver facade of Ye Olde College Diner.

More than a year after the Diner closed, its former location went under construction last month as new ownership prepares to transition it to a Hello Bistro location.

Although the exterior still resembles the throwback diner feel for the time being, the roof has been removed and the interior has been ripped out.

Hello Bistro spokesperson Becky McArdle said the chain is “changing just about everything” and that the recognizable facade will soon be gone. McArdle noted the Pittsburgh-based fast casual spot is scheduled to open this September.

The Diner was open for nearly 80 years before closing last April. It is best known for the famous Grilled Stickies, which remain a State College classic and are still being produced even after the restaurant’s closing. Its replacement, Hello Bistro, is a favorite among the yinzer crowd, is known for its large-scale salad bar with fresh ingredients and no scale, as well as burgers and fresh-cut fries.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor

