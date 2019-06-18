Seniors Bemoan New Penn State Football Student Ticket Sale System

Every Penn State senior who thought, “This is my fourth time buying football tickets. It’ll be NBD.” was in for a shock when they logged on to the Student Ticket Account Manager this morning.

Athletics rolled out a new system on Ticketmaster this year. The new system, which has students join a waiting room and queue beginning at 6:45 a.m., heightened what was already one of the most nerve-wracking mornings of the year. Today, senior tickets sold out in 28 minutes, making what was already a stressful sprint a stressful distance run with a Thomas 100 class’s worth of other students in front of you.

Instead of clicking refresh every second beginning at 6:58 a.m., students now are assigned a place in a queue and must wait for the students ahead of them to buy their tickets first.

What’s worse: You see how many people are in front of you in line.

Although you can safely assume each undergraduate class is assigned somewhere around 5,000 tickets in the 22,000-seat student section, there’s no such thing as comfort when it comes to buying football tickets — especially when you’re stuck in line for more than 20 minutes.

Whether it be user error of adopting a new process or technology failure, there were plenty of disgruntled seniors who will either need to pay top dollar for single-game tickets or bribe an underclassman with beer to test their luck later in the week — but then again: Has there ever been a year when that wasn’t the case?

was in the queue at 6:45 and didnt get tickets!!!!! i love penn state <3333 — Laura Jane (@laura4syth) June 18, 2019

YES. I thought I wouldn’t get tickets for a hot second — Mitchell Valentin (@ValRalTal) June 18, 2019

Each year the pure adrenaline and anxiety of buying Penn State football tickets is enough to keep me awake for the rest of the day so I should convince myself that everyday I’m on the clock and maybe I’ll start getting up earlier — Carolyn Sistrand (@carolynsistrand) June 18, 2019

Penn state tickets need to get it together — Tyler Dubbs (@dubbs_tyler) June 18, 2019

When the website for penn state student tickets doesn’t work so you rely on Twitter>>>>>>>>>>> — Michael Yohn (@JMYohn) June 18, 2019

I cannot express to you how happy I am that I never have to buy another penn state student football ticket in my whole life. I think it’s taken a total of 10 years off my life. — Meli$$ (@itss_meliss) June 18, 2019

Even without the dreaded queue, buying student tickets will forever be a flawed system. Plus, they’re too damn high!

Dear Penn State,

Why don’t these football tickets go on sale at noon?

Sincerely,

I’m hungover, tired, and not in my own house — Ashley (@ashelylevintine) June 18, 2019

