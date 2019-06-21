PSU news by
Saquon Barkley Nominated For Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/21/19 11:32 am

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has earned an ESPY Awards nomination for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Barkley’s nomination follows a stellar rookie season with the New York Giants in which he totaled more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, found the end zone 15 times, and won the 2018 NFL and Associated Press Rookie of the Year awards. If that’s not the résumé of a breakthrough athlete, I’m not sure what is.

The Coplay, PA, native is up against Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and reigning US Open champ Naomi Osaka for the award.

This isn’t the first time a Nittany Lion has been nominated for an ESPY. Former Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford earned a nod for Best Male College Athlete back in 2017, while former women’s soccer standout Raquel ‘Rocky’ Rodriguez was up for Best Female College Athlete in 2016. Neither player won their respective awards.

Fans can help Barkley add another award to his ever-growing trophy shelf by voting for him here. The 2019 ESPYS will air on July 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor.

