Penn State Hockey Signee Kevin Wall Drafted No. 181 Overall By Carolina Hurricanes

Penn State men’s hockey is back on the board at the NHL Draft.

Forward Kevin Wall, an incoming recruit who signed his letter of intent with the Nittany Lions in November, was selected in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) of this year’s NHL Draft in Vancouver. Wall is the first Penn Stater to be selected by an NHL organization since 2017 — the year Evan Barratt, Cole Hults, Denis Smirnov, and Aarne Talvitie were all selected.

With the 181st pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the #Canes select Kevin Wall! pic.twitter.com/NceGHTKwnL — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 22, 2019

Wall spent the 2018-19 season with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, a team based just an hour away from Vancouver. He finished eighth in the league with 31 goals and 64 points in 49 games played, and he was ranked No. 124 among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final rankings of the 2019 draft cycle.

The right-shot forward originally hails from Fairport, NY — the same hometown as rising Penn State senior Nate Sucese. Wall plays in the same league as fellow 2019 signee Mason Snell, who’s also eligible for selection in this year’s NHL Draft. Wall and Snell will become the first two skaters born in the 2000s to play hockey at Penn State.

Before moving to British Columbia to play for Chilliwack, Wall spent two seasons playing for the Salisbury School — a private, all-boys school in Connecticut. He finished his high school hockey career with 60 points (33 goals, 27 assists) in 58 appearances.

In addition to Snell, class of 2020 commit Simon Mack — a defenseman from Brockville, Ontario — is also eligible for selection in this year’s draft.

