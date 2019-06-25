PSU news by
Football

Three-Star Linebacker Tyler Elsdon Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
6/25/19 12:34 pm

Penn State football added a new recruit to its class of 2020 when three-star linebacker Tyler Elsdon made his pledge to play for the Nittany Lions Tuesday.

Elsdon, an inside linebacker from Ashland, Pennsylvania, checks in at 6’3″ and 215 pounds. He plays his high school ball at North Schuylkill High School in his hometown, and he helped his team post an 11-3 record during his junior year.

The newest member of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class also lists himself as a fullback on his Hudl profile, and he had offers from West Virginia, Army, and Buffalo, among others. He’s the 13th hard commit in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2020, which now ranks No. 19 in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten.

Elsdon is the 14th-best player from Pennsylvania available in this recruiting cycle and the No. 45 inside linebacker in the nation. He’s one of two linebackers and the first inside linebacker to pick Penn State this cycle, joining four-star headliner Curtis Jacobs. Fellow blue-chip prospect Derek Wingo was also a Penn State commit, but he flipped to Florida months after making his initial pledge to James Franklin’s program.

If you want to study up on Elsdon’s game before he arrives in Happy Valley, you can watch his highlight tape here.

