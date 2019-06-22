Four-Star Linebacker Derek Wingo Flips Commitment From Penn State To Florida

Penn State football lost one of its top prospects in the recruiting class of 2020 when four-star linebacker Derek Wingo flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Florida.

“At this time, I feel that I need to make the best decision for me and my family and decommit from Penn State University,” Wingo said in a statement released on Twitter. “Some people do not understand how hard it can be to make a college decision at such a young age, realizing that one choice will affect the rest of your life.”

Wingo originally committed to Penn State on Christmas Day, but the Fort Lauderdale native has changed his mind to a school closer to home. The linebacker initially picked James Franklin’s program over Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Miami (FL), among others.

Penn State has lost a handful of members from its recruiting class of 2020. On top of Wingo’s change of heart, offensive linemen Grant Toutant and Aaryn Parks have both gone back on their initial commitments to Penn State along with cornerback Joshuah Moten. Toutant flipped his commitment from Penn State to Ohio State, and Parks and Moten both re-opened their recruitments after decommitting from the Nittany Lions.

With Wingo’s decommitment, Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class is the 23rd-best in the nation and the fourth-best in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Iowa, and Northwestern. Fellow linebacker Curtis Jacobs is the headliner of Penn State’s 2020 class after committing to James Franklin’s team in February.

