Four-Star Outside Linebacker Curtis Jacobs Commits To Penn State

Penn State picked up its third verbal pledge in the class of 2020 Saturday when four-star outside linebacker Curtis Jacobs committed to the Nittany Lions.

Jacobs picked James Franklin’s program over offers from Michigan, Florida, and Notre Dame, among others. He played his high school ball at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD.

James Franklin continues to #DominateMcDonogh, as this is now the third recruiting cycle in a row Penn State’s received a commitment from the Maryland program. PJ Mustipher joined the team after spending his high school career there in 2018 before D’Von Ellies followed suit in 2019.

With Jacobs and fellow four-star prospect Derek Wingo in the 2020 recruiting class, Penn State is expected to take one or two more linebackers before the recruiting cycle ends next February. Penn State’s momentum at the position is very strong from a recruiting standpoint, especially after a 2019 class in which Penn State signed the top two linebackers in the nation.

Five-star prospects Antoine Sampah and Mekhail Sherman are among the team’s primary remaining targets at the position in the recruiting class of 2020.

Jacobs is expected to play outside linebacker in high school because of his impressive 6’2″, 220-pound frame, but his primary high school position is wide receiver. You can check out some of his highlights here.

