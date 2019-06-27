Four-Star Athlete Enzo Jennings Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed yet another four-star recruit when athlete/defensive back Enzo Jennings committed to the program on Thursday morning.

Jennings chose Penn State over Kentucky, Notre Dame, and Pitt, among others. He is the third-best player in his home state of Michigan and ranks as the seventh-best athlete and the No. 100 overall recruit across the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6’1″, 185-pound athlete hails from Oak Park, Michigan, and he lists himself as both a cornerback and wide receiver on his Hudl profile. He plays his high school football at Oak Park High School, helping the team post a 9-2 record in 2018.

Jennings boiled his recruitment down to 11 teams — including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State — on January 2, but the Nittany Lions ultimately won his verbal commitment. The defensive back is the eighth player to make his pledge to play for Penn State in the month of June.

Once he arrives in Happy Valley, Jennings will join a talented group of defensive backs, which will likely be headlined by Tariq Castro-Fields in 2020, as well as new faces like Lackawanna College transfer Ji’Ayir Brown. He’s the 14th player to commit to Penn State in this cycle and just the second defensive back in James Franklin’s incoming recruiting class.

You can check out some of Jennings’ high school highlights here.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

