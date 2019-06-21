Cornerback Ji’Ayir Brown Commits To Penn State
Penn State football landed another junior college transfer when cornerback Ji’Ayir Brown committed to the program on Friday evening.
Brown is a 6’0″, 203-pound cornerback who originally hails from Trenton, New Jersey. He played his high school ball at Trenton Central High School in the Garden State’s capital before getting his collegiate career started at Lackawanna College, which is becoming a bit of a pipeline for Penn State recruits, last season.
The cornerback is the second Lackawanna product to commit to Penn State in this recruiting cycle, joining wide receiver Norval Black. Current Nittany Lions Anthony Whigan and Jaquan Brisker also played football at Lackawanna College following their high school careers.
As a freshman, Brown helped Lackawanna post a perfect 11-0 record in 2018. He made 40 total tackles, intercepted five passes, and broke up three others during the team’s perfect 2018 season. Brown’s five interceptions finished second on the team behind Sylvanus Waibogha’s six.
Brown is the 10th commitment in Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class, which is headlined by linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Derek Wingo. James Franklin has lost a handful of recruits this cycle, including offensive linemen Grant Toutant and Aaryn Parks along with cornerback Joshuah Moten.
You can check out what Penn State is getting in Ji’Ayir Brown by watching his highlight tape.
