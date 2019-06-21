PSU news by
Cornerback Ji’Ayir Brown Commits To Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
6/21/19 7:33 pm

Penn State football landed another junior college transfer when cornerback Ji’Ayir Brown committed to the program on Friday evening.

Brown is a 6’0″, 203-pound cornerback who originally hails from Trenton, New Jersey. He played his high school ball at Trenton Central High School in the Garden State’s capital before getting his collegiate career started at Lackawanna College, which is becoming a bit of a pipeline for Penn State recruits, last season.

The cornerback is the second Lackawanna product to commit to Penn State in this recruiting cycle, joining wide receiver Norval Black. Current Nittany Lions Anthony Whigan and Jaquan Brisker also played football at Lackawanna College following their high school careers.

As a freshman, Brown helped Lackawanna post a perfect 11-0 record in 2018. He made 40 total tackles, intercepted five passes, and broke up three others during the team’s perfect 2018 season. Brown’s five interceptions finished second on the team behind Sylvanus Waibogha’s six.

Brown is the 10th commitment in Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class, which is headlined by linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Derek Wingo. James Franklin has lost a handful of recruits this cycle, including offensive linemen Grant Toutant and Aaryn Parks along with cornerback Joshuah Moten.

You can check out what Penn State is getting in Ji’Ayir Brown by watching his highlight tape.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

