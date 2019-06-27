Penn State Hoops To Host Bucknell, Yale In NIT Season Tip-Off

Penn State men’s basketball announced Thursday morning that the team will host Bucknell and Yale to kick off the 2019 NIT Season Tip-off event. The Nittany Lions will welcome the Bison to the Bryce Jordan Center on November 19 and will host the Bulldogs on November 23.

Aside from hosting, the Nittany Lions will get some tournament action of their own when they play in two games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn scheduled for November 27 and 29. Matchups won’t be announced until later this summer, but possible opponents include Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Ole Miss should Penn State reach the tournament’s semifinals.

2019 would mark the first time the Nittany Lions have played in this preseason NIT tournament, which moved to Brooklyn back in 2015 after spending its first 30 years at Madison Square Garden. This won’t be the first tournament Penn State has played at the Nets’ new venue, however. The team played in the Legends Classic in 2017 and the Barclays Center Classic in 2013.

Fans may have a sour taste in their mouth after Penn State’s disastrous 2018-19 season, but once again, next year is supposedly the year. You’ll be able to see Lamar Stevens suit up for one of the first times since he announced his return to Penn State, and who knows, maybe you’ll even see a win or two.

