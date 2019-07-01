Penn State Football Single-Game Ticket Sales To Begin On July 2

Penn State football’s single-game ticket sale for the general public is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.

The team will once again use variable ticket pricing for single-game seats that starts at $40. A limited amount of tickets are available for the Nittany Lions’ week 3 contest against Pitt, and individual seats are the only ones available for the White Out game against Michigan on October 19.

Advance parking passes for individual games will also be available as part of the general public ticket sale. General parking permits are $25 per car, but you can also park in one of the new general cash lots for $60.

James Franklin’s program will take the field at Beaver Stadium seven times this season. The 2019 season will get started with three consecutive non-conference home games against Idaho, Buffalo, and Pitt before hosting four contests in Big Ten play against Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, and Rutgers.

Penn State has only announced the kickoff times for its first four home games of the season so far. Its season opener against Idaho will get started at 3:30 p.m. August 31, the Buffalo game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. September 7, and the Nittany Lions’ clash with Pitt will begin at noon on September 14. The Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten home contest of the year against Purdue will start at noon on October 5.

The team also announced all seven of this year’s home game themes in April. On top of the White Out game against Michigan, the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt will be played under Stripe Out conditions. Additionally, the Nittany Lions will rock their Generations of Greatness throwback uniforms and celebrate Homecoming against Purdue on October 5.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

State Budget Includes 2% Increase In Penn State’s General Support Appropriation Governor Tom Wolf approved a $34-billion state budget Friday that includes an approximate $4.75 million increase in the university’s general support appropriation.