Tony Carr Named To New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster
Former Penn State men’s basketball star Tony Carr is getting another chance to impress with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Carr was named to the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster for the NBA Summer League, which is set to begin on July 5 and run until July 15.
The guard was selected in the second round (No. 51 overall) by the Pelicans in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he didn’t stick around with the organization for long. Carr averaged seven points, four assists, and two rebounds per game in the 2018 NBA Summer League with New Orleans before signing a professional contract with Fiat Toronto in Italy.
Carr was the driving force behind Penn State’s 2018 NIT title run. He averaged 19.6 points and five assists per game as the Nittany Lions captured their second NIT tournament victory in program history. The guard’s departure left a huge hole in Pat Chambers’ starting lineup, and it showed when Penn State failed to qualify for the 2018-19 NIT after posting a 14-17 regular season record and losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament.
In addition to Carr, four players who appeared in NBA games with the Pelicans will play in this year’s Summer League. Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and a player widely regarded as a generational talent, will also play for New Orleans this summer.
Tony Carr running the pick-and-roll with Zion would’ve been a sight to behold at the Bryce Jordan Center, but I guess we’ll just have to settle with seeing that in the Summer League.
