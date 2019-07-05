PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Three-Star Defensive End Bryce Mostella Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
7/5/19 3:14 pm

Penn State football’s recruiting class of 2020 gained another defensive end prospect Friday when three-star recruit Bryce Mostella committed to the Nittany Lions. Mostella announced he was committing to Penn State with a two-minute cinematic masterpiece.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mostella committed to the Nittany Lions over Minnesota, Iowa, and his home state Wolverines, among others. Penn State made an offer to Mostella back in May and hosted the defensive end prospect on an official visit in early June. The Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class now ranks No. 10 in the nation according to 247Sports.com’s national recruiting class rankings.

Mostella ranks as the 14th-best player from his home state of Michigan and the 16th-best weak-side defensive end in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6’6″, 235-pound prospect is now the sixth defensive lineman to join Penn State’s recruiting class of 2020. Mostella’s commitment alongside Amin Vanover’s and Brandon Taylor’s represents the young core of Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs.”

You can checkout a playlist of Mostella’s high school highlights here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Hoops To Host Bucknell, Yale In NIT Season Tip-Off

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Bison to the Bryce Jordan Center on November 19 and host the Bulldogs on November 23.

Ten Penn Staters Elected To Alumni Council Following Continued Low Voter Turnout

Washington Nationals To Host THON Night July 27

How To Hoedown Throwdown In State College: Your Fourth of July Guide

For millions of Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to drink beer, eat grilled meats, and boast red-white-and-blue themed clothing — it’s no different in State College.

Twitter Erupts After Alyssa Naeher Saves The USWNT In World Cup Semifinal

Twitter users from Happy Valley and beyond lost their minds after Naeher saved Steph Houghton’s penalty kick in the 84th minute of Tuesday’s semifinal.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend