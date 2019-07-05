Three-Star Defensive End Bryce Mostella Commits To Penn State
Penn State football’s recruiting class of 2020 gained another defensive end prospect Friday when three-star recruit Bryce Mostella committed to the Nittany Lions. Mostella announced he was committing to Penn State with a two-minute cinematic masterpiece.
A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mostella committed to the Nittany Lions over Minnesota, Iowa, and his home state Wolverines, among others. Penn State made an offer to Mostella back in May and hosted the defensive end prospect on an official visit in early June. The Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class now ranks No. 10 in the nation according to 247Sports.com’s national recruiting class rankings.
Mostella ranks as the 14th-best player from his home state of Michigan and the 16th-best weak-side defensive end in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.
The 6’6″, 235-pound prospect is now the sixth defensive lineman to join Penn State’s recruiting class of 2020. Mostella’s commitment alongside Amin Vanover’s and Brandon Taylor’s represents the young core of Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs.”
You can checkout a playlist of Mostella’s high school highlights here.
