Three-Star Defensive End Brandon Taylor Commits To Penn State

Penn State football added its fourth defensive lineman to the recruiting class of 2020 with Brandon Taylor’s commitment on Friday night.

Taylor committed to Penn State over Michigan, Michigan State, and Kentucky, among others. He’s the 16th-best player in his home state of Ohio and the 24th-best strong-side defensive end in the country, according to 247sports.com.

The Ohio native comes in at 6’3″ and 250 pounds, a scary sight for any offensive lineman to try and block. His combination of size and speed made him a standout in his junior year at Lima Senior High School and caught the attention of several programs across the country, including Brent Pry and the rest of Penn State’s defense.

James Franklin’s class of 2020 took a hit when four-star linebacker Derek Wingo flipped to Florida last week, but Taylor’s commitment helps the Nittany Lions strengthen their defensive side of the ball. He joins Fatorma Mulbah, Coziah Izzard, and Cole Brevard as Penn State’s newest “Wild Dogs.”

Check out Taylor’s best plays from his junior season of high school football here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

