Three-Star Defensive End Amin Vanover Commits To Penn State

James Franklin landed his second recruit within the hour when Amin Vanover committed to Penn State on Friday night.

Vanover committed to Franklin’s program over Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia, among others. He is the 12th-best player from his home state of New Jersey and the 20th-best strong-side defensive end in the country according to 247sports.com.

The 6’4″, 240 pound defensive end is the fifth defensive lineman to join the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020. His commitment along with Brandon Taylor’s earlier Friday night now make for a scary group of young “Wild Dogs” coming up the ranks over the course of the next few years.

Vanover had a fantastic junior season at St. Joseph Regional High School, making him a talent sought after by several top tier programs. With his commitment, Penn State now sits at the No. 10 spot in 247Sports’ national recruiting class rankings.

Check out the best plays from Vanover’s junior season in high school here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

