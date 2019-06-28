Three-Star Defensive End Amin Vanover Commits To Penn State
James Franklin landed his second recruit within the hour when Amin Vanover committed to Penn State on Friday night.
Vanover committed to Franklin’s program over Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia, among others. He is the 12th-best player from his home state of New Jersey and the 20th-best strong-side defensive end in the country according to 247sports.com.
The 6’4″, 240 pound defensive end is the fifth defensive lineman to join the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020. His commitment along with Brandon Taylor’s earlier Friday night now make for a scary group of young “Wild Dogs” coming up the ranks over the course of the next few years.
Vanover had a fantastic junior season at St. Joseph Regional High School, making him a talent sought after by several top tier programs. With his commitment, Penn State now sits at the No. 10 spot in 247Sports’ national recruiting class rankings.
Check out the best plays from Vanover’s junior season in high school here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Class of 2018’s Alma Mater Display Unveiled In HUB
If you’ve ever found yourself tripping over the words of the Alma Mater at the end of a football game, now you can study them up and practice while walking through the HUB.
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Off To World Cup Semifinals After USWNT’s 2-1 Victory Over France
Naeher made a tournament-high four saves against France’s potent attack to help her team advance to its eighth consecutive World Cup semifinal.
Send this to a friend
Comments