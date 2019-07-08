PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Penn State

Ten Penn State Graduates Appointed To Alumni Council

Hawkin Slusarski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
7/8/19 4:02 am

The newest members of Penn State’s Alumni Council began their terms on July 1, including those elected this year and 10 new appointees selected in accordance with Alumni Association’s bylaws.

These newly appointed members will serve three-year terms on the Alumni Council, which advises the Alumni Association on programs and initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing service and support to Penn State. Those joining the council are:

  • Todd M. Bacastow 2005 IST (senior director of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies)
  • Brian DiMattesa 2002 Business (manager for St Clair CPA Solutions)
  • Samuel A. Epps IV 1995 Behrend (political director at UNITE HERE Local 25 labor union)
  • Ellyn J. Fisher 1999 Communications (senior vice president of public relations and social media for The Advertising Council, Inc.)
  • Kelly Gibson Caplan 1991 Liberal Arts (community outreach manager for Washington Gas)
  • Kathleen G. Hume 1996g IDF (management consultant for Level 3 Web Designs)
  • Michael C. Karns 2011 Arts & Architecture (founder and CEO of Marathon Digital)
  • Mark A. Poblete 2007 IST (technology risk advisor for Capital One Financial Services)
  • Justin Stevens 2011 Business (financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)
  • Jeffrey A. Yelen 1997 Law (attorney at Yelen Law Offices)

Only two appointees graduated after 2011, a bit of a drop-off from the five recent grads who were appointed last year.

More information about the Alumni Council, its governing board, and its recent appointees can be found on the council’s website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final

The USWNT successfully defended its World Cup crown by taking down the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger’s Evolved Roles Help USWNT To World Cup Glory

Naeher and Krieger’s roles within the USWNT were a bit different than they were when they captured winners’ medals at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend