Ten Penn State Graduates Appointed To Alumni Council

The newest members of Penn State’s Alumni Council began their terms on July 1, including those elected this year and 10 new appointees selected in accordance with Alumni Association’s bylaws.

These newly appointed members will serve three-year terms on the Alumni Council, which advises the Alumni Association on programs and initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing service and support to Penn State. Those joining the council are:

Todd M. Bacastow 2005 IST (senior director of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies)

2005 IST (senior director of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies) Brian DiMattesa 2002 Business (manager for St Clair CPA Solutions)

2002 Business (manager for St Clair CPA Solutions) Samuel A. Epps IV 1995 Behrend (political director at UNITE HERE Local 25 labor union)

1995 Behrend (political director at UNITE HERE Local 25 labor union) Ellyn J. Fisher 1999 Communications (senior vice president of public relations and social media for The Advertising Council, Inc.)

1999 Communications (senior vice president of public relations and social media for The Advertising Council, Inc.) Kelly Gibson Caplan 1991 Liberal Arts (community outreach manager for Washington Gas)

1991 Liberal Arts (community outreach manager for Washington Gas) Kathleen G. Hume 1996g IDF (management consultant for Level 3 Web Designs)

1996g IDF (management consultant for Level 3 Web Designs) Michael C. Karns 2011 Arts & Architecture (founder and CEO of Marathon Digital)

2011 Arts & Architecture (founder and CEO of Marathon Digital) Mark A. Poblete 2007 IST (technology risk advisor for Capital One Financial Services)

2007 IST (technology risk advisor for Capital One Financial Services) Justin Stevens 2011 Business (financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)

2011 Business (financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management) Jeffrey A. Yelen 1997 Law (attorney at Yelen Law Offices)

Only two appointees graduated after 2011, a bit of a drop-off from the five recent grads who were appointed last year.

More information about the Alumni Council, its governing board, and its recent appointees can be found on the council’s website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]