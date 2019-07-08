Ten Penn State Graduates Appointed To Alumni Council
The newest members of Penn State’s Alumni Council began their terms on July 1, including those elected this year and 10 new appointees selected in accordance with Alumni Association’s bylaws.
These newly appointed members will serve three-year terms on the Alumni Council, which advises the Alumni Association on programs and initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing service and support to Penn State. Those joining the council are:
- Todd M. Bacastow 2005 IST (senior director of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies)
- Brian DiMattesa 2002 Business (manager for St Clair CPA Solutions)
- Samuel A. Epps IV 1995 Behrend (political director at UNITE HERE Local 25 labor union)
- Ellyn J. Fisher 1999 Communications (senior vice president of public relations and social media for The Advertising Council, Inc.)
- Kelly Gibson Caplan 1991 Liberal Arts (community outreach manager for Washington Gas)
- Kathleen G. Hume 1996g IDF (management consultant for Level 3 Web Designs)
- Michael C. Karns 2011 Arts & Architecture (founder and CEO of Marathon Digital)
- Mark A. Poblete 2007 IST (technology risk advisor for Capital One Financial Services)
- Justin Stevens 2011 Business (financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)
- Jeffrey A. Yelen 1997 Law (attorney at Yelen Law Offices)
Only two appointees graduated after 2011, a bit of a drop-off from the five recent grads who were appointed last year.
More information about the Alumni Council, its governing board, and its recent appointees can be found on the council’s website.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final
The USWNT successfully defended its World Cup crown by taking down the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger’s Evolved Roles Help USWNT To World Cup Glory
Naeher and Krieger’s roles within the USWNT were a bit different than they were when they captured winners’ medals at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final
Send this to a friend
Comments