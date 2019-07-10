State College Sheetz Adds Bitcoin ATM

One year after it was immortalized in the 2018 line dance, Bitcoin will now make it rain in State College.

The Sheetz on Valley Vista Drive off North Atherton Street is one of six locations to debut a brand-new Coinsource Bitcoin ATM Tuesday after the chain announced the arrival of its new machines.

Coinsource, the self-proclaimed largest global Bitcoin ATM network, requires users to register online and download its wallet app before buying or selling Bitcoin on its devices. Users can then make transactions ranging from $5 to $5,000 per day using the machines.

Although plenty of Smeal kids probably wish they could get their blockchain buzz downtown at Sheetz on Pugh, it’s probably for the best that Bitcoin isn’t made available at a location frequented by drunk bar and party-goers.

Sheetz has continued its full-steam-ahead charge into millennial and Gen Z appeal with the addition of Bitcoin ATMs coming on the heels of the Altoona-based company’s recent foray into CBD products. It now sells an array of CBD-infused goods behind its counters, including vape pens and oral patches.

Assistant Vice President of Brand Strategies Ryan Sheetz said that the company is “always trying to be innovative and give customers what they want,” according to an Associated Press report.

And if you're looking for directions to these locations….here's a map https://t.co/cLm3gcaY3b

cc – @Coin_Source https://t.co/FDSSoDhOZb — Sheetz (@sheetz) July 9, 2019

Despite the “Great Crypto Crash” of 2018 when the price of the cryptocurrency fell below $6,000, a single bitcoin is currently worth over $12,000.

