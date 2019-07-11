Former Penn State Hoops Stars Josh Reaves, Tony Carr Impressing In The NBA Summer League

The Las Vegas Summer League reached its midway point on Wednesday night, meaning a large group of NBA hopefuls only have about a week left to make a lasting impression on their professional teams. Former Penn State men’s basketball guards Tony Carr and Josh Reaves are very much a part of that group as they try their best to find a spot on their respective squads.

Carr was drafted No. 51 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018 after a strong sophomore season at Penn State. The Philadelphia native averaged 19.6 points and five assists per game during that campaign, leading the Nittany Lions to their second NIT title and first since 2009.

Reaves had a bit of a different Penn State career than Carr. He spent his entire four-college career as a Nittany Lion and became known as a stout defender who won the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year award after his senior season in which he had 77 steals and 30 blocks.

Despite a solid Penn State career, Reaves wasn’t picked in the 2019 NBA Draft. Instead, the athletic guard signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks this past June. Reaves has played well since signing the deal and joining Dallas in the Summer League. The Virginia native is averaging 11 points and six rebounds through three games played.

After a tough start to his professional career last Friday, Reaves responded in a big way. He put up a double-double consisting of 18 points and 10 rebounds in just 23 minutes played in the Mavericks’ matchup against the Kings this past Monday,. He followed that up with 15 points and three rebounds in a win over Croatia Wednesday night.

At the very least, the high-flying Reaves certainly seems to be impressing the Mavs’ social media manager. The team’s tweeted out several big plays made by the Nittany Lion.

The block at one end and the fancy finish at the other. It's been a good summer for @jreaves23. pic.twitter.com/diSCMoWjbP — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Tony Carr is currently playing with the Pelicans for a second summer in Las Vegas. The former second-round draft pick spent the 2018-2019 NBA regular season with two teams in Italy, but he’s back with the Pelicans because the team retained his rights for the 2019-2020 season.

The former Penn State point guard hasn’t found the same immediate success that Reaves has had in his second go around in Las Vegas, but he’s put together a few solid performances. Carr put up five points and two assists this past Saturday in a losing effort to the Wizards and improved his play on Monday with 13 points in a big victory over the Bulls.

It will be tough for Carr to break in to the Pelicans’ main lineup, but he could remain in the organization by earning a spot with their newly purchased G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks. This would be a step up for the Nittany Lion, as he could at least entertain the idea of signing a 10-day NBA contract towards the end of the season rather than playing overseas.

As for Reaves he has a realistic shot at signing with the Mavs’ G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, or could possibly be picked up by another NBA team if he continues to add significant value to Dallas in the Summer League.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

