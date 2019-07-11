McCoy Natatorium Outdoor Pool Closed For Repairs

The McCoy Natatorium outdoor pool is closed for maintenance and repairs, according to an announcement by Penn State Student Affairs and Campus Rec a release.

Maintenance began in June to address repairs that were identified in a facility assessment that took place during the winter and early spring. Some of the repairs needed include the mechanical room, pool surface itself, and structural maintenance on the dive tower.

The university expects the outdoor pool to be closed for the rest of summer, but Campus Rec will provide updates when the pool will re-open. The indoor pools at the McCoy Natatorium are still open to all students, Campus Rec members, and their guests.

If you still want to enjoy summer fun by an outdoor pool, there are several located in and around State College. The Welch Pool on Westerly Parkway and the Park Forest Community Swimming Pool are both driving distance away from campus and downtown State College.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and WPSU Coffee Break milkshakes. All compliments can be sent to [email protected]