Alabama, Wake Forest, & Georgetown Highlight Penn State Hoops’ Out-Of-Conference Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball released its out-of-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon. Eight of the team’s 11 non-conference games will be played at the Bryce Jordan Center during the first two months of the season.

The Nittany Lions will open up non-conference play at home on Tuesday, November 5 when they host Maryland Eastern Shore before playing Wagner on Saturday, November 9.

Make plans to be in the @JordanCenter in Nov. & Dec. as your Nittany Lions play 8 of their 2019-20 nonconference games at home.https://t.co/ZoahMs1JVc #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 17, 2019

Pat Chambers’ squad will then host Bucknell and Yale to kick off the 2019 NIT Season Tip-Off tournament. The Bison will visit the BJC on Tuesday, November 19, while the Bulldogs are set to arrive on November 23.

Both of these non-conference opponents just so happen to be co-champions of their respective leagues, so expect some quality basketball to be played. After all, we know about the many h-worthy moments Chambers has had against mid-majors as of late.

December has a slate of equally exciting non-conference match-ups. Penn State welcomes Wake Forest on Wednesday, December 4 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Meanwhile, Alabama will travel to Happy Valley the weekend of December 14 for the first time in more than three decades. Although they haven’t played in Happy Valley since 1982, the two teams faced off last season, with Alabama winning 73-64.

Penn State will host Central Connecticut State on Friday, December 20, before closing out non-conference play against Cornell on Sunday, December 29.

On the road, the Nittany Lions will travel to Georgetown on November 14 before heading to Brooklyn to take on Ole Miss in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament on November 27. Penn State will play the winner of Syracuse-Oklahoma State in the championship if it wins its first-round match-up.

After going 7-4 in non-conference play last season and losing to Bradley (WHO?!), the Nittany Lions enter the 2019-2020 season seeking improvement. We know better than anyone not to keep our hopes up, but begrudgingly: Maybe this year.

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

