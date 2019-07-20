Phillies To Host THON Night August 26

The Philadelphia Phillies will host their annual THON night on Monday, August 26, when they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to Citizens Bank Park.

Tickets for the National League matchup are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will directly benefit THON. Outfield seats (section 102) can be purchased for $38 apiece, while pavilion seats (section 201) are going for $30 each. Pavilion deck seats (section 301) can also be purchased for $20 each.

The game’s first pitch is currently scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and additional information about the game can be found on THON’s Facebook Page.

Philly fans headed to the game may be disappointed that internet sensation and Flyers mascot Gritty isn’t scheduled to make an appearance, but a visit to Citizen’s Bank Park from the iconic Centre County native is never completely out of the question.

This won’t be the only time the Phillies and Pirates play #FTK this summer. Bryce Harper and company will take on the Pirates July 21 at PNC Park in the Pittsburgh squad’s own THON fundraising game.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]