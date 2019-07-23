Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes To Perform Thursday
In a business where success is defined as getting a second single and longevity measured in nanoseconds, simply surviving for thirty-plus years is a rare accomplishment.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have not only survived, they have flourished: more than thirty albums, several EPS, and a box set; thousands of live performances around the globe; a legion of dedicated and enthusiastic fans; dozens of classic songs; a release named by Rolling Stone one of the “top 100 albums of the 70s and 80s”.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence (and some key personnel) from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of a white R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax tradition.
Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt (who decamped for the E Street Band in 1975, but continued to produce, manage, and write songs for the jukes) and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well known for high-energy shows and no-holds-bared songs, including “I Don’t Wana Go Home”, “Havin’ a Party”, “The Fever”, “Talk to Me”, “Trapped Again” and “This Time It’s For Real.”
Still tinged with the exuberant rhythm and blues feel that is the Jukes’ trademark and loaded with the driving sound of the legendary Jukes horn section, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to expound their signature Jersey Shore sound- all for the sheer joy of it.
Purchase Tickets and Learn More Here
Quick Facts:
Who: Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes
What: Live Music
When: Thursday, July 25th at 8 pm
Pricing: Premium Orchestra- $54.50 (includes fee); Orchestra & Balcony- $49.50 (includes fee)
Where: The State Theatre | 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jayson Oweh A Rising Star For Penn State Football, ‘Going To Be Unstoppable’
“As soon as his football skills are really sharp, Jayson’s going to be unstoppable.”
Police Say Woman Attacked Medical Center Employees, Threatened Hospital
A Port Matlida woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted two Mount Nittany Medical staff members and threatened to blow up the emergency room.
Ali Krieger Opens Up About Near-Death Experience, Being Dropped From USWNT In Players’ Tribune Piece
Send this to a friend
Comments