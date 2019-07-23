Yetur Gross-Matos, Micah Parsons, Robert Windsor Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The preseason watch list accolades just won’t stop rolling in for Penn State football’s Yetur Gross-Matos and Micah Parsons.

The two defensive stars were named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which is annually awarded to the best defensive player in college football, along with defensive tackle Robert Windsor. Windsor also earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list as one of college football’s best interior linemen.

Gross-Matos and Parsons have both now made three watch lists entering the 2019 season. The defensive end was a breakout star in 2018 with a Penn State-leading 20 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks, and Parsons led the team in tackles with 82 despite recording just one start. The sophomore should see the starting lineup quite a bit more than he did in 2018 after Koa Farmer was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Windsor was a force to be reckoned with on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line in 2018. He recorded 38 tackles — 10 of which came for a loss of yardage — and 6.5 sacks in a starting role alongside veteran Kevin Givens last year. With Givens off to the San Francisco 49ers, Windsor will have to take on a larger role along with a new starter at the position, who may wind up being Antonio Shelton or PJ Mustipher.

On top of these three players, Michal Menet, Pat Freiermuth, and KJ Hamler are some of the other Nittany Lions who were placed on preseason watch lists entering the 2019 season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Hotel State College & Company Listed For Sale The seven businesses owned by Hotel State College & Company — including The Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, and Zeno’s Pub — were initially listed for sale on May 10.