PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Blake Gillikin Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/24/19 1:45 pm

Penn State football punter Blake Gillikin earned another preseason accolade when he was named to the Ray Guy award watch list as one of the nation’s best at his position.

Gillikin was one of three Nittany Lion veterans to represent the team at Big Ten media days last week, and he was also named an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee for his work in the community.

Penn State’s fourth-year punter is undoubtedly one of the best punters in the nation. Gillikin’s career average of 43.32 yards per punt is the best in program history, and he finished the 2018 season with a single-season Penn State record of 43.95 yards per punt. The senior sent quite a few balls into the stratosphere in 2018 — including a 74-yarder against Michigan, a 71-yard boot in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, and punts of 70 and 67 yards against Rutgers.

Gillikin can clearly boom the ball far if needed, but he also had enough touch to pin opposing offenses inside the 20-yard line 19 times last year. As a first team academic All-American with a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his college career, Gillikin definitely puts the “student” in “student-athlete.”

KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Pat Freiermuth, Micah Parsons, and Robert Windsor are among the other Nittany Lions who have appeared on preseason watch lists ahead of their season opener against Idaho on August 31.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Declines Jerry Sandusky Decision Review

Sandusky can now be resentenced following Wednesday’s decision to reject his request to review a Superior Court decision made earlier this year.

ESPN Ranks Penn State As Fifth-Best ‘Linebacker U’ In College Football

Hotel State College & Company Listed For Sale

Hotel State College & Company Listed For Sale

The seven businesses owned by Hotel State College & Company — including The Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, and Zeno’s Pub — were initially listed for sale on May 10.

Maryland To Cancel Classes Before Friday Night Game Against Penn State

Want another reason to hate Fright night games? Now, they’re interfering with students’ education.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend