Pennsylvania Supreme Court Declines Jerry Sandusky Decision Review

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/24/19 4:48 pm

Jerry Sandusky won’t get another chance to argue for a new trial in state court, according to The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court turned down Sandusky’s request to review a Superior Court decision made earlier this year that rejected most of the his arguments. He argued that his lawyers should’ve stopped him from conducting an interview on TV after his arrest and that he should’ve been notified of changes to the victims’ stories before going to trial. The 75-year old also claimed a prosecutor didn’t properly cite his failure to testify.

Sandusky’s lawyer said he was disappointed with Wednesday’s decision and that Sandusky will likely seek help from federal courts now.

“We’re very disappointed. We were very hopeful the Supreme Court would hear our appeal, because it’s a very strong appeal,” defense attorney Al Lindsay said.

The Superior Court ordered Sandusky to be resentenced because of the improper use of mandatory minimum guidelines. According to the AP, Pennsylvania attorney general’s office spokeswoman Jacklin Rhoads said prosecutors were pleased with Wednesday’s decision and Sandusky’s resentencing can now take place.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts related to child sexual abuse in 2012, and he’s currently serving 30 to 60 years in state prison.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

