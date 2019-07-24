Report: Houston Texans Work Out Former Penn State Running Back Johnathan Thomas
The Houston Texans held a workout with former Penn State football running back Johnathan Thomas on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
Thomas was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals this past April, but he’s since become a free agent. He spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions as a running back, playing in 29 games and finishing with 129 total rushing yards.
The running back’s most productive season came during his senior year in 2018, in which he finished with 87 rushing yards. He earned 84 of those yards in Penn State’s week 3 matchup against Kent State. Thomas only had three carries on the day, but one of them was a 69-yard rush and a touchdown shortly after.
Thomas was an Academic All-Big Ten selection throughout his time at Penn State, and he also won the Iron Lion award after his senior season, which is awarded by the strength and conditioning staff every year.
