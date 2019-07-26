Jason Aldean To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 21

Country star Jason Aldean is coming to Happy Valley for his kind of party this fall.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced Friday morning that Aldean will bring his “Ride All Night” tour to campus on September 21. Aldean will be joined by Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the concert begin at $39.75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2.

The student pre-sale will begin August 1. Student tickets can be purchased through the Account Manager. They start at $49.75, and select options are discounted by $40 from what the general public pays.

This marks Aldean’s four visit to Penn State. He last performed at the BJC in 2016 after previously doing so in 2010 and 2013.

Aldean is the first major country act booked for this school year and the latest headliner for the fall semester, which is already loaded with a range of fan-favorite acts like the Jonas Brothers, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Twenty One Pilots.

Known for his hard-rocking southern style, Aldean sings about all the standard country things: love, dirt roads, and his “Big Green Tractor.” Some of his other best-known songs are “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” “Only Way I Know,” and “Tonight Looks Good On You.”

