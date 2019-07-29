Punter Taylor Goettie Will Transfer To Penn State

Penn State football added another transfer to its special teams unit when punter Taylor Goettie announced his plans to join the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Goettie was the starting punter at FCS Norfolk State during each of the past two seasons. He averaged 40.1 yards per punt over his two seasons with the Spartans, and he booted 11 punts farther than 50 yards during his two seasons with Norfolk State. Twenty-seven of Goettie’s kicks were downed inside the 20-yard line, and his career long punt is 61 yards.

According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions are expected to add Goettie to their 2019 roster as a walk-on. He’ll get the opportunity to earn a scholarship as he likely fills a backup role behind regular punter Blake Gillikin, who’s established himself as one of the best players at his position during his three seasons at Penn State.

New special teams coordinator Joe Lorig has now added two specialists to Penn State via transfer since being hired in February. Jordan Stout, who can play both the kicker and punter positions, announced his move from Virginia Tech to Happy Valley on June 2. Stout has a good chance to contribute at Penn State right away as a potential kickoff specialist.

