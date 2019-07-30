Saquon Barkley Ranked No. 16 In NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2019

Former Penn State football star Saquon Barkley made his debut on the NFL Network’s annual top 100 players list by checking in at No. 16 following an excellent rookie season with the New York Giants.

He took the league by storm as a rookie with 2000+ scrimmage yards @saquon makes his #NFLTop100 debut at No. 16! pic.twitter.com/Lu3zd4adxg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 31, 2019

Barkley finished his first NFL season by winning the league and Associated Press’s Rookie of the Year awards. Although the Giants went 5-11, he finished the year with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage — including 1,307 on the ground — and 15 total touchdowns. Barkley took the league by storm after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Penn State legend is the first Nittany Lion to appear on this year’s NFL Network list of the top 100 players, which included former Penn State defensive end Cameron Wake last year. Barkley is currently the second-highest ranked running back on the list, which will be rounded out during a two-hour NFL Network special on Wednesday night.

During his time in Happy Valley, Barkley accumulated more than 5,000 total yards of offense and scored 53 touchdowns. He helped Penn State win its first Big Ten title since 2008 and capture the 2017 Fiesta Bowl before declaring for the 2018 draft. The Whitehall High School product won the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player in 2017, and he finished fourth in the voting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

