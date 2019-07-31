PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Class Of 2021 Tight End Nick Elksnis Commits To Penn State

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/31/19 12:00 pm

Penn State football landed a recruit in its class of 2021 when tight end Nick Elksnis picked the program on Wednesday morning.

Elksnis picked the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, Florida, and Florida State, among others. He’s a 6’5″, 220-pound tight end from Jacksonville, Florida, and he plays for Episcopal High School’s football team in his hometown. He took his first unofficial visit to Happy Valley on July 27, and that was apparently all he needed to pick James Franklin’s program.

The tight end is the second player to join Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class. Elksnis joins highly-touted wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr., who made his verbal pledge in February of this year. His high school team posted a 7-3 record in 2018 while playing under head coach Mark Brunell, a former NFL quarterback who spent 18 years in the league with five different teams.

Penn State’s newest recruit is a solid route-runner who could prove himself as a matchup nightmare once he gets to college. His 6’5″ frame is impressive for a rising high school junior, and he has plenty of room to build on his current listed weight of 220 pounds.

You can get a glimpse of what he’ll bring to Happy Valley by watching his highlight tape here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Saquon Barkley Ranked No. 16 In NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2019

Barkley made his debut on the annual rankings of the best players in the NFL at No. 16.

Penn State Forum Speaker Series Announces 2019-20 Lineup

Topics this year touch on a little bit of everything. In addition to two lectures on mental health, the topics range from human rights to ecology to everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Speakers include a grief consultant, a social entrepreneur, and a performing artist and educator.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend