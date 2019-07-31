Class Of 2021 Tight End Nick Elksnis Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a recruit in its class of 2021 when tight end Nick Elksnis picked the program on Wednesday morning.

After much thought and prayer, I am humbled to say I have committed to Penn State University to continue my athletic and academic career!!! #formygoodbutHISglory #WeAre @coachjfranklin @TylerBowen @proimpact904 @ReturnOfJamez pic.twitter.com/LMGjgvWqHr — Nick Elksnis (@NickElksnis) July 31, 2019

Elksnis picked the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, Florida, and Florida State, among others. He’s a 6’5″, 220-pound tight end from Jacksonville, Florida, and he plays for Episcopal High School’s football team in his hometown. He took his first unofficial visit to Happy Valley on July 27, and that was apparently all he needed to pick James Franklin’s program.

The tight end is the second player to join Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class. Elksnis joins highly-touted wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr., who made his verbal pledge in February of this year. His high school team posted a 7-3 record in 2018 while playing under head coach Mark Brunell, a former NFL quarterback who spent 18 years in the league with five different teams.

Penn State’s newest recruit is a solid route-runner who could prove himself as a matchup nightmare once he gets to college. His 6’5″ frame is impressive for a rising high school junior, and he has plenty of room to build on his current listed weight of 220 pounds.

You can get a glimpse of what he’ll bring to Happy Valley by watching his highlight tape here.

