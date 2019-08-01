Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Wins At 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships

Penn State women’s swimming alumna Ally McHugh placed first in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:26.04 at the Phillips 66 National Championships Wednesday night in Stanford, California.

McHugh’s national championship comes on the heels of her sixth-place finish in the 400-meter individual medley at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea over the weekend.

Fellow Nittany Lions Maddie Hart and Zac Zwijacz joined McHugh in Palo Alto on Wednesday, both of them finishing with personal records in preliminary races. Hart had a time of 2:16.08 in the women’s 200-meter butterfly while Zwijacz finished with a time of 2:01.08. in the men’s 200-meter butterfly.

Day 1 #Phillips66Nats prelims start at noon!! #WeAre



200m Fly (W)

Maddie Hart



200m Fly (M)

Zac Zwijacz



800m Free (W)

Ally McHugh



https://t.co/xC95sk5Cnk

https://t.co/EyUrQEnDqo

https://t.co/C5jTXQmiym pic.twitter.com/Mc1kyKO9Lg — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) July 31, 2019

A total of 15 Nittany Lion swimmers will compete in the National Championships throughout the rest of this week. Events started on Wednesday and will finish Sunday.

About the Author

Will Pegler